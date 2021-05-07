megaBONK Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $1.03 million and $6,721.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00083244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00789068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00101179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.98 or 0.08865903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046197 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

