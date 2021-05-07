MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1,800.00 price objective on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,758.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $28.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,474.76. 23,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,497. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,595.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,281.36 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $738.67 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 95.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

