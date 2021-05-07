Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

