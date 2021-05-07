Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

