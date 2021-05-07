Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.97. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $78.06. 237,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,870,542. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

