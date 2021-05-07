Merculet (MVP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $213,596.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $213,596.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.27 or 0.01127548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00747443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.56 or 0.99289591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

