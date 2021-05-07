Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,546. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,014. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

