Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

