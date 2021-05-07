Methanex Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.