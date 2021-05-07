MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE MET opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

