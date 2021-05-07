MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 54073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

