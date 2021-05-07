MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.16. 341,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,063. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

