MGP Ingredients, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

