Michael Mcdonald Sells 80,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.14 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

