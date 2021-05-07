Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.48.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.