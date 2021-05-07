Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $253.91. The company had a trading volume of 926,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.48. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

