Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

