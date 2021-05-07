Millicom International Cellular’s (MICCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MICCF stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

