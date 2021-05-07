Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

