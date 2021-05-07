Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 744,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 86,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

