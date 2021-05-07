Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 285,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 118,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

