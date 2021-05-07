Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.05 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

