Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $337.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.94 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

