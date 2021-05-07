Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after buying an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STM stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

