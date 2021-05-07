Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 570,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

