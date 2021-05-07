Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $578,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.