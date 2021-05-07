Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $283,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.43.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $252.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

