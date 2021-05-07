Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.