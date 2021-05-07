Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.