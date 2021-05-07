Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $148.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

