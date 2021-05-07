Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 699 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.19.

Shares of LIN opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.