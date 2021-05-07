Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

