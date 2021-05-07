Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.