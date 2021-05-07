Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $458.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $277.00 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

