Mizuho Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $185.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

