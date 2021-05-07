Mizuho Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.