Mizuho Cuts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $216.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.75.

LLY traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

