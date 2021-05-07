MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $886.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26), with a volume of 3325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 751.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

