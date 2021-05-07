MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,911. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

