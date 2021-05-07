Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.28.

MRNA stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,725,120 shares of company stock valued at $837,229,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Moderna by 43.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Moderna by 59.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

