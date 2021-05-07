Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondi stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

