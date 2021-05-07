Monroe Capital Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,446. The company has a market cap of $223.05 million, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

