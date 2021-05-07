Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 204,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

