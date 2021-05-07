Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $153.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.45. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,813. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

