Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $444.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

