Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $68.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 9,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

