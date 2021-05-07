Morgan Stanley Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $300.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $284.18 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -338.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

