Morgan Stanley Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

