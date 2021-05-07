Morgan Stanley Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $44.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.