Morgan Stanley Boosts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $31.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 74,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

